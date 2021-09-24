Haunted House Actor Throws Away Prop Knife, Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy With Real Knife

According to accounts, a haunted house actor in Ohio threw away a prop knife and inadvertently wounded an 11-year-old boy with a real knife.

The incident occurred on September 18 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, which is located at 164 Eastland Road in Ohio, according to a police report provided to This website by the Berea Police Department.

Officers from the Berea Police Department were dispatched to the “7 Floors of Hell” haunted house at 8:15 p.m. after receiving complaints of a youngster being stabbed in the foot, according to the police report.

As guests approached the haunted house’s entryway, a 22-year-old actor at the attraction started scaring them outside. An 11-year-old child and his friend approached the entrance while the actor was outside the haunted house. The actor then approached the two boys and scared them by scraping the ground with a real bowie-style knife, according to the police complaint.

According to Cleveland.com, the actors were given fake prop blades to scare guests at the “7 Floors of Hell” haunted house, but this actor apparently decided to use his own genuine knife that he brought from home. According to the police complaint, the 22-year-old haunted house actor began stabbing the ground after scraping it with the knife in an attempt to scare the 11-year-old child and his friend. The actor chopped through the 11-year-old boy’s “red croc type shoe and injured his left toe” while stabbing the ground, according to the police report.

Other haunted house personnel were already assisting the youngster when Berea Police officers arrived. According to the police report, the 11-year-old boy’s wound was treated and he was able to put his shoe back on.

The mother of the 11-year-old kid was summoned to the haunted home, and when police asked if she wanted to take her son to the hospital, she declined, preferring to continue their adventure at the haunted house. Berea Police officials met with the 22-year-old actor after the 11-year-old youngster and his mother declined further medical treatment.

According to a police report obtained by This website, the actor admitted to bringing the when chatting with officers. This is a condensed version of the information.