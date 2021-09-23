Hate crime charges have been filed against a trio accused of 70 robberies targeting Asian women.

According to the San Jose Police Department, three males face hate crime charges in connection with more than 70 robberies, predominantly of Asian women, in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Jose, California.

Felony robbery charges have also been filed against Anthony Michael Robinson of Stockton, California, Derje Damond Blanks of San Jose, and Cameron Alonzo Moody of East Palo Alto.

Robinson and Blanks were arrested on Sept. 8 and Moody on Sept. 16 after a year-long investigation.

“Beginning in late 2020, the crime spree comprised robberies and purse snatches that almost all followed the same pattern: the suspects targeted Asian women because — evidence suggests — the suspects believed Asian women don’t use banks,” according to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

“In several cases, the suspects referred to their victims with ethnic slurs. The defendants would follow the women to their cars in parking lots, wait until they were inside, then smash a glass or open a door swiftly to steal a pocketbook from the passenger seat.”

The offenders were described by San Jose police as a “prolific robbery team that targeted victims of Asian ethnicity.”

According to the district attorney, the crime spree spanned San Jose, San Pablo, Hayward, East Palo Alto, Newark, San Leandro, Fremont, Campbell, Dublin, and Milpitas, California.

Blanks tried to flee in his car during the arrest of Robinson and Blanks, according to the district attorney, and drove into an unmarked police vehicle. “He then escaped on foot, and Robinson climbed into the driver’s seat, attempted to flee, and smashed into another vehicle, seriously wounding a 2-year-old passenger.”

Both males were arrested and charged with more than 70 counts of felony robbery in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Members of the San Jose Covert Response Unit, the Bureau of Investigations’ undercover enforcement department, arrested Moody in Union City, California. “Two loaded firearms were recovered,” police stated, one of which was a “ghost gun” (a manufactured firearm with no serial number).

Moody was arrested and put into the Santa Clara County Jail on “a slew of felony robbery charges,” according to authorities.

Hate-crime enhancements were applied to the accused’ charges by the Santa Clara County District Attorney.

San Jose Police Chief remarked, “We are sensitive to the hate component targeting Asian females.” This is a condensed version of the information.