Harvey Weinstein Wins a Minor Court Win, Getting One Sexual Assault Count Dropped

According to a Variety story, a judge in Los Angeles rejected one of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault accusations on Thursday.

Authorities could still modify the accusation and submit an updated version before the court, according to Variety, despite the dismissal giving Weinstein’s legal team a modest success following the former film producer’s conviction of sexual assault charges in New York last year.

Weinstein was facing 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, including four counts of rape, before the judge’s decision. In court last week, Weinstein pled not guilty to all accusations.

Weinstein was serving his sentence in Additional York when he landed in Los Angeles to face the new allegations. According to the Associated Press, he was sentenced to 23 years in jail in connection with the guilty conviction in New York, and if proven guilty in Los Angeles, he may face even more time in prison.

Weinstein’s legal team has been contacted for comment, and we will update this item if we receive a response.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.