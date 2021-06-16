Harvey Weinstein will be extradited from upstate New York to Los Angeles to face new sex crime charges.

On Tuesday, the former movie mogul appeared electronically in court as a judge dismissed a motion from his defense team opposing extradition.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year term for identical offenses in Buffalo.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Weinstein’s defense team has spent months fighting to stop his extradition, claiming that his paperwork was incomplete and that his health was a problem.

Weinstein is presently undergoing medical treatment in New York, and his defense says he should be allowed to continue. According to the Los Angeles Times, Weinstein is being kept in a medical ward of the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, according to Attorney Norman Effman.

Weinstein is apparently slated for two procedures in New York to address a number of serious medical conditions. Weinstein’s defense attorneys have reportedly stated that he is practically blind, according to the New York Times.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, maintained that his treatments might be administered elsewhere.

When Weinstein’s counsel requested that he remain in New York for medical reasons, Erie County assistant district attorney Colleen Gable reportedly retorted, “It’s Los Angeles.” It isn’t some far-flung outpost without medical assistance.”

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case denied the request, and Weinstein is now expected to be transferred to California between the end of June and mid-July, according to L.A. County authorities.

This extradition will set the stage for a second trial, which will focus on his alleged repetitive pattern of sexual abuse.

In March 2020, the movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of 5 counts of rape and sexual assault, including rape and sexual battery involving five incidents that allegedly took place as early as 2004.

Weinstein is now facing a total of 11 charges, including forcible rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles, all linked to five women Weinstein allegedly assaulted between 2005 and 2013, prosecutors said.

