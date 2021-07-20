Harvey Weinstein has been released from a New York prison and extradited to California to face additional charges.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 69, was released from a New York jail on Tuesday after serving a 23-year term for rape. He will be extradited to California to face more sexual assault accusations.

Weinstein’s lawyers attempted to postpone his extradition by obtaining a waiver, according to his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, as reported by the Associated Press. Weinstein’s lawyer, Norman Effman, suggested that he stay at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, for medical care for conditions such as vision loss. Before his conviction in New York City, Weinstein was charged with 11 counts of sexual assault in California in January 2020.

In a statement, Elizabeth Fegan, a lawyer for one of Weinstein’s victims, stated, “The opportunity to hold Weinstein accountable for his conduct in California gives voice to the survivors, including my client, Jane Doe 4.”

“Due process, presumption of innocence, and a fair trial are all still his [Weinstein’s] rights,” Engelmayer added.

Weinstein maintains his innocence and is appealing his conviction for rapping an aspiring actress in Manhattan in 2013 and forcing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant at his Manhattan home in 2006.

On Tuesday, New York prison officials handed over Weinstein for transport to California, where he will face new sexual assault allegations, putting an end to the disgraced movie producer’s long battle to avoid extradition.

Weinstein was released at 9:25 a.m. by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, according to a statement from the department.

Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said his lawyers were still working on an extradition waiver, but that the transfer will happen “at some time.”

“We will fight to ensure that Harvey receives the medical care he requires, as well as to ensure that he is treated fairly,” Engelmayer added.

Weinstein’s trips were not immediately revealed.

His lawyers requested that he be held in a state jail until jury selection in the Los Angeles case began, but a New York judge dismissed their request.

Effman contended that he should remain in the hospital-like maximum-security setting of Wende Correctional Facility while receiving treatment for his ailments.

Weinstein is facing prosecution in California for allegedly assaulting five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013. This is a condensed version of the information.