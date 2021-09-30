Harvard Doctors Protest Lack of Vaccine Access at Moderna CEO’s Home.

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School organized a demonstration outside Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel’s Boston home, asking that the business share its COVID vaccination technology with the rest of the globe.

Demonstrators from the university stood in front of a big mound of faux human bones outside Bancel’s home in the gorgeous Beacon Hill section of Boston, according to a report by GBH.

The bones were said to represent the number of avoidable COVID deaths that have occurred around the world as a result of firms like Moderna’s alleged failure to disclose information to countries that have the requisite infrastructure to make vital vaccines.

Dr. Joia Mukherjee of Partners in Health and Harvard Medical School spoke at the demonstration, criticizing Moderna and President Joe Biden for failing to do enough to share vaccinations globally, saying it was time for people to rise up and say “enough is enough.”

She stated, “We have the technology.” “We need to get that technology to countries that are well-equipped to manufacture vaccines.”

Mukherjee remarked, “There are places that have the political will and the ability to achieve this if we just share.”

“And Mr. Bancel’s company is required by law to share because they were paid by your tax dollars to produce this vaccine. As a result, President Biden is in a position to demand it.”

Peru, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa are among the countries set to develop the Moderna vaccine, according to the Harvard expert.

President Biden has failed to compel any of the COVID vaccine manufacturers to divulge information.

President Biden was handling the outbreak like a “PR opportunity rather than a worldwide disaster,” according to Dr. KJ Seung of Harvard Medical School, who told GBH that President Biden was treating it like a “PR opportunity rather than a global crisis.”

“It was all platitudes, pomp, and no hard proposals at the Biden-UN COVID meeting last week,” he told the news outlet.

“Despite appeals to increase manufacturing to billions of doses, President Biden has only pledged to provide 250 million [courses of]doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.”

Dr. Joia Mukherjee, Chief Medical Officer of Partners in Health, speaks outside the residence of Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to demand global vaccination fairness. This is a condensed version of the information.