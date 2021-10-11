Handymen painted over food on a shelf rather than moving it, according to a tenant.

We all know that renting can be like walking through a minefield, especially in a big city, where you have to compete with other tenants for a limited place and pay exorbitant rent.

Many people feel landlords and owners are notorious for making as much money as they can, and one woman may have caught a good example of this when she moved into her new apartment.

Aubriously214 posted a video of her new house to TikTok, in which she records a set of white shelves that appear regular at first glance.

However, Aubriously214, who is believed to be from Charleston, South Carolina, reaches for the shelf and picks up a white box, which reveals out to be a packet of raisins that has been painted.

She then picks up a candy bar that has been surprisingly painted over on one side, with the fun-size Milky Way white on the other.

Underneath both packages, the natural color of the wood can be seen, indicating that the paint job wasn’t done properly.

“My apartment’s handymen spray-painted over the previous tenant’s food,” Aubriously214 captioned the video, which can be viewed here.

It has been seen over 2 million times, with several jokes mocking the handymen’s painting abilities.

“He was hired to paint rather than clean. I’m sure the landlord tried to save money by hiring him and expecting him to do everything “Hettie penned an essay.

“Those were weight bearing raisins,” @s.shoup joked.

“I imagine they pocketed the prior tenant’s deposit for ‘cleaning,’ too,” Rachel Gibson speculated.

“Removing the stuff would have taken so little trouble,” Mary Bruce 689 reasoned.

original sound by @aubriously214 – user1814771583070

“Definitely email this tape to your landlord so they can’t hold you accountable for the absence of paint in those spots,” Plasma Whorrroshow recommended.

Hippos Can’t Swim thought, “This is both dreadful and hilarious.”

“Reminds me of the painted over bugs in the kitchen cabinets of my former apartment,” Big Fat Meanie commented.

After a renter published a video of her kitchen on Twitter, revealing a roach beneath a splash of paint, it appears that bug painting is a recurrent subject among landlords and tenants.

