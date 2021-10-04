Hackers may have had access to billions of text messages for years, according to a global telecommunications company.

In a September 27 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Syniverse, which is part of the infrastructure used by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone, among others, revealed that an unknown “individual or organization gained unauthorized access to databases within its network on several occasions.”

As early as May 2016, the business thinks that the recently discovered attack affected about 235 of its customers and potentially millions of other phone users.

The corporation was not aware of the unauthorized access until May of this year, according to the document, which means hackers had access to information for five years.

All affected clients have been alerted, and their credentials have been reset or deactivated, according to Syniverse. According to the company, no more action is required at this time.

According to the company’s website, it handles more than 740 billion text messages each year and has “direct relationships” with more than 300 cellular operators globally, including 95 of the top 100 carriers.

