Gwen Berry, a hammer thrower, turns away from the American flag and claims she was “set up.”

On the penultimate day of the US Olympic track and field trials, hammer thrower Gwen Berry looked away from the American flag while the national anthem played.

According to the Associated Press, “The Star-Spangled Banner” began playing on Saturday while Berry, 31, was standing on the platform after winning a bronze medal in the hammer throw and securing a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

As the song played, winner DeAnna Price and second-place finisher Brooke Andersen stood steady on the stage, hands over hearts, but Berry put her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet before twisting her body away from the flag and toward the fans.

Barry, who is Black, draped her black T-shirt with the words “Activist Athlete” written on the front over her head at the end of the song.

Berry believes the anthem’s release date was not coincidental.

According to the Associated Press, she stated, “I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose.” “To be honest, I was pissed,” she added.

The national anthem was slated to play at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to USA Track and Field spokesperson Susan Hazzard. “For the hammer throw honors, we didn’t wait until the participants were on the podium. Every day, according to a previously stated timetable, the national anthem is performed,” she continued. The music began around 5:25 p.m. on Saturday.

“They claimed they were going to play it before we stepped out, and then they played it when we were out there,” Berry explained.

She went on to say that she doesn’t want to talk about the national anthem since it’s “not significant.”

“I don’t think the anthem speaks for me. It never has,” she said, adding that her mission is to use her position to raise awareness of social injustices in the U.S.

“I’m here to represent those … who died due to systemic racism,” she said. “That’s the important part. That’s why I’m going. That’s why I’m here today.”

Price said she supported her teammate. “I think people should say whatever they want to say. I’m proud of her,” she said.

Barry's gestures on Saturday comes almost two years after she raised her fist on the podium after winning gold at the.