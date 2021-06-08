Gunmen open fire on a banquet hall gathering, killing two people and injuring 20 more.

A shooting outside a banquet hall in Florida killed two individuals and injured an estimated 20 to 25 others, according to police in the United States.

According to authorities, gunshots began early Sunday inside the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.

A concert had been scheduled for the dining hall.

According to police director Freddy Ramirez III, three suspects exited an SUV and began fire on a throng outside with assault rifles and handguns. The shooting, according to authorities, was premeditated.

In a tweet, Ramirez stated, “These are cold-blooded killers who shot indiscriminately into a crowd, and we will pursue justice.”

According to police, two persons died at the scene. A total of 25 patients were treated at various hospitals.

There were no arrests made right away.

Ramirez told the Miami Herald newspaper, “This is a disgusting act of gun violence, a horrible act.”

“This kind of gun violence has to come to an end. It’s the same thing every weekend,” Ramirez stated at an early morning press conference.

On Twitter, Republican governor Ron DeSantis responded to the incident.

“We grieve the loss of the two victims at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah and hope for the healing of the more than 20 persons who were injured. We’re working with local authorities to bring the culprits to justice. Justice must be fast and ruthless!” DeSantis sent out a tweet.

Shevrin Jones, a Democratic state lawmaker, said DeSantis should do more than pray. He wants the governor to meet with Democrats to talk about effective strategies to combat gun violence.

“Thoughts and prayers have been going on for years, and they haven’t done a single thing inside the black community — or any community, for that matter — when it comes to gun violence,” Jones said.

He did admit, though, that Republicans are reluctant to tackle the matter.

“Republicans are averse to discussing guns. They believe we are attempting to take their firearms away from them.

“It doesn’t matter if their talking point is that firearms are for protection or hunting. (This is a brief piece.)