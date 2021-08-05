Guinness World Record for a woman with a “scarily large” mouth

Samantha Ramsdell holds the Guinness World Record for the widest female mouth, but TikTok users will remember her and her huge smile.

Ramsdell was officially measured by Guinness World Records at her local dentist’s office in South Norwalk, Connecticut. Dr. Elke Cheung utilized digital calipers to take precise measurements of her mouth’s length and width.

Ramsdell’s mouth measures 6.52 centimeters in length and more than 10 cm in width, and she can almost fit an entire green apple in it.

“Being 31 and being able to obtain a record for something that I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small,” she told Guinness World Records, “it’s fantastic because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me.”

Ramsdell claimed that the “children of TikTok” persuaded her that her mouth may be the largest, and that they encouraged her to try for the record, calling it “scarily big.”

At the outset of the epidemic, the comic acquired prominence on the social media app, using TikTok videos as a tool to make comedy when comedy clubs were closed. She now has 1.7 million followers on Twitter.

“At first, I wondered if I was too old for TikTok. But it was the only thing I could think of to keep myself occupied and creative right now, so I started singing and doing some of my comic things, and I did one comedy video where I made this crazy expression, and the kids on TikTok were like, ‘What happened to your face?’” she explained.

Most of Ramsdell’s contacts now revolve around her incredible mouth—she frequently films herself cramming whole sandwiches in her mouth and deliberately visiting eateries to test out their delicacies in one mouthful.

But she didn't fully abandon comedy, and the mouth-focused clips still had a funny side to them—one sketch saw Ramsdell upload a series on her "weird genetic illness" dubbed BAM.