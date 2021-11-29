Greg Abbott’s remark about South African migrants ‘crossing the border’ has been widely mocked.

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has been mocked and chastised for claiming that immigrants were held because they “crossed our border unlawfully” from South Africa.

Abbott’s post came in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict travel from southern Africa to the United States and seven other nations in order to assist combat the spread of the new COVID-19 strain B.1.1.529, now known as Omicron.

Abbott appeared to link the actions taken to prevent the Omicron coronavirus variety from spreading internationally to the migration situation on the US-Mexico border, which the governor constantly criticizes Trump for.

“Because of the new Covid version, Biden has barred travel from South Africa,” Abbott tweeted.

“Immigrants from South Africa have just been arrested crossing our border illegally. Biden is doing nothing to prevent illegal immigrants from South Africa from entering the United States. Pure hypocrisy and politics.” It’s unclear whether Abbott was conflating South Africa with the continent of South America, or if he was implying that migrants were traveling from South Africa to Mexico before attempting to illegally enter the United States.

In any case, a number of social media users slammed the message.

Senator James Skoufis of New York, a Democrat, tweeted: “Greg Abbott’s mansion has a view of South Africa! Keep going to school, youngsters.” Ashor Sarupen, a South African politician, stated: “South Africa now shares a border with the United States, presumably as a result of continental drift and seismic activity.

“Or Greg Abbott is just displaying his American level of geographical knowledge.”

Author and Executive Editor of Occupy Democrats, Grant Stern, tweeted: “I propose that Greg Abbott be dispatched immediately to the South African border. If you agree with me, raise your hand.” Majid Padellan, aka Brooklyn Dad, a popular left-wing Twitter account, added: “I’m not sure who needs to know this, but South Africa and the United States do not share a border.

“Oh, I guess Greg Abbott needs to hear that,” says the narrator.

“If this isn’t a parody account, you need to quit,” Katie S. Phang, an attorney and CNBC host, tweeted in response to Abbott.

If you agree with me, raise your hand. pic.twitter.com/KS9tKaglFW — Grant Stern (@grantstern) will be vaxxed on November 29, 2021