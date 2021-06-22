Greg Abbott’s office claims that the Texas border wall has received nearly $400k in public donations.

The public has contributed about $400,000 to help build a border wall between the United States and Mexico in Texas.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott’s office verified to This website that it had collected $397,000 in public donations. CBS11 reporter Jack Fink was the first to report the figure.

Last Wednesday, the Republican governor said that $250 million in state funding would be used as a “down payment” on the construction of the border wall.

The governor remarked in a press conference on June 16 that “these are Texas taxpayer monies that Texans should not have to pay for because the federal government has a lawful responsibility under federal immigration rules to do it.” “However, because they are not doing so, Texas taxpayers are being forced to step up to safeguard our citizens.”

According to Abbott, the facility will be built on both public and private land. The governor hasn’t said when the wall will be built or how much it will cost, instead stating that the program manager will make those decisions.

There is a link on the governor’s website to donate to the border wall project by cheque or credit card. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will manage the fund.

“While the federal government is responsible for border security, Texas will not stand by while the problem worsens. “Texas is responding with the most comprehensive and strong border plan the country has ever seen,” Abbott said in a statement posted on the site.

Abbott’s border wall project comes at a time when migration is at an all-time high. In recent months, a record number of people, mostly from Central America, have arrived at the US-Mexico border. There were 180,034 border crossings last month, the largest figure in two decades.

More than 450 miles of border wall, including in Texas, was built during President Donald Trump’s administration.

But President Joe Biden, in one of his first official acts as commander-in-chief, ordered a pause on the construction. Since then, he’s canceled border wall projects Trump paid for by diverting funds from military missions.

Abbott’s plan isn’t the first time crowdfunding has been used to build a border wall.

We Build The Wall, a private fundraising effort, raised more than $25 million in its. This is a brief summary.