Greg Abbott’s comments are a “slap in the face” to a rape survivor.

A Texas woman who was raped in 2010 has joined the chorus of critics of Gov. Greg Abbott’s remarks about his promises to “eradicate” the crime in the state.

Abbott made the allegation on Tuesday while supporting a recently passed stringent abortion law in Texas, which prohibits the procedure in almost all cases.

Senate Bill 8 now makes abortion illegal in the state if a fetal heartbeat is found, which can happen as early as six weeks.

When questioned if rape victims should be compelled to give birth to their attacker’s child under the new legislation, Abbott replied that six weeks is enough time to have an abortion before pledging that women will no longer be sexual assault victims in Texas.

“Let’s be clear about something. “Raping is a crime,” Abbott stated emphatically. “And Texas will fight relentlessly to ensure that all rapists are removed from the state’s streets by aggressively arresting, prosecuting, and removing them from the streets. The state of Texas’s number one goal is to abolish rape so that no woman, no male, will be a victim of rape.”

Raquel Fatiuk, a rape survivor, spoke to KTRK and opposed the new Texas law as well as Abbott’s assertions that rape is something that can be avoided.

“It’s stressful and perplexing, and it’s probably one of the most painful things someone can go through, so adding any further pressure is scary and unjust,” she said.

The governor’s words about ending rape are “a little bit of a slap in the face,” according to Fatiuk, because most victims are targeted by someone they know.

She explained, “He said remove rape in the streets, because rape isn’t truly in the streets.” “It’s not the Boogeyman hidden in a bush,” says the narrator. It’s folks we’re familiar with. People with whom I am acquainted.”

After being assaulted in Los Angeles in 2010, Fatiuk, a native of Houston, became an advocate for sexual assault victims.

Even aiming to eliminate rape, according to Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of the Houston Area Women's Center, is not as simple as "tracking out the rapists and getting them off."