Greg Abbott takes Matthew McConaughey’s bid for Texas Governor “very seriously.”

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas isn’t taking Matthew McConaughey’s bid for governor of Texas lightly. Abbot spoke on Fox News and chatted with Chris Wallace about McConaughey’s governorship run and his thoughts on the subject.

“I take everyone very seriously, and it shows,” Abbott remarked, regardless of their name. “I’ll tell you two things: first, my polling numbers are very, very solid. Furthermore, I already have $55 million in the bank and am a highly aggressive fund-raiser. As a result, I will have the resources and support of a large number of people across Texas to assure that anyone decides to run against me would be unable to defeat me.”

Abbott also addressed other serious issues, including the electrical grid crisis that has plagued Texas since February. During a winter storm in Texas, the electrical grid failed, killing over 50 people and leaving others without electricity for weeks.

“I must bring out, Chris, one very crucial thing that most people do not know, and it is nothing that anyone knows,” Abbott explained to the host. “The inability of Texas power generators to file a basic document with ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was the primary cause of the state’s power system breakdown.”

Matthew McConaughey, a native of Texas, has been making the rounds in the media to announce his candidacy for Governor of Texas. According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 41% of Americans want him to run for president, while 47% say they won’t vote for him.

He remarked in a recent interview with AARP that he wants to assist America in “finding common denominators” and “healing.”

“As individuals and as a country, we are emerging from a period of limbo and evolving. We need to band together and have some form of unity—I believe everyone can agree that’s something we can use,” McConaughey remarked.

McConaughey and his wife have raised $8 million for fellow Texans in need through a virtual fundraiser dubbed “We’re Texas.” This is a condensed version of the information.