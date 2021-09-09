Greg Abbott should impose a $10,000 bounty on rapists, according to AOC, mocking Texas’ abortion law.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott should place a $10,000 bounty on rapists in the state, according to Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, mocking Texas’ new anti-abortion law.

“If @GovAbbott is as ‘anti-rape’ as he claims, why doesn’t he merely lead the Texas state [legislature]to enact a legislation demanding $10k bounty on individuals who engage in or facilitate sexual assault?” Ocasio-Cortez asked in a tweet published Wednesday evening. Or is he opposed to it because it could lead to vigilantism and men being unfairly targeted?”

Abbott defended his state’s contentious abortion law on Tuesday. His state’s “number one priority,” he declared, was to “eradicate rape.” He made the remark in response to a reporter’s question on why he signed a law requiring rape and incest victims to birth a child as a result of non-consensual intercourse.

Abbott also claimed that the law “doesn’t require” a rape survivor to give birth to the child of her assailants because it allows women to have an abortion at least six weeks after becoming pregnant. His words, according to Ocasio-Cortez, were “disgusting,” revealing his “deep misunderstanding” of women’s bodies.

“In case no one has informed him previously in his life, six weeks pregnant implies two weeks late on your period,” Ocasio-Cortez commented in response. And being two weeks late on your period can happen to anyone with a menstrual cycle for a variety of reasons, including stress, dietary changes, and basically no cause at all. As a result, you don’t have six weeks.”

Abbott approved a new law in Texas that allows private persons to sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in procuring an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy would be considered aiders and abetters. Any private individual who successfully sues the person who is being sued is entitled to at least $10,000 in compensation from the person who is being sued.

The rule, according to critics, effectively encourages vigilante bounty hunters to stalk and spy on pregnant women and their private medical decisions.

While fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, most women aren’t aware they’re pregnant until they’ve been pregnant for six weeks. In Texas, between 85-90 percent of people who seek abortions are at risk. This is a condensed version of the information.