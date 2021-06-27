Greg Abbott is mocked by Brian Williams for pandering to Trump’s base: ‘Dogs Do Not Have the Right to Vote’

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed a bill to protect dogs from significant harm, MSNBC host Brian Williams slammed him for pandering to former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of The 11th Hour, Williams chastised Abbott for vetoing Senate Bill 474, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which would have made it unlawful to chain dogs and leave them outside without access to water, shelter, or enough shade.

The bill would have also granted pet rescue organizations the ability to scan pets for microchips and provided tax breaks to them.

“Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization,” the Republican Governor declared in a statement earlier this week.

Williams responded to the widely panned decision by claiming Abbott was promoting or opposing legislation that would delight Trump.

“His state doesn’t have a reliable electrical grid, and yet he’s going to build his own border wall,” Williams said, referring to Abbott. And he’ll be rewarded handsomely by a visit from his pal Trump next week.”

He went on to say: “If Abbott wants to run for President, for example, he’ll need to know more about Trump’s anatomy than even Florida’s Ron DeSantis. And it isn’t going to be easy.

“Sure, the phony outrage about critical race theory benefits Abbott, as does the voter suppression bill he worked so hard to pass and the guns-for-all bill he signed. But now he’s even exceeded himself.”

Later, Williams launched a parting blow at Abbott, saying of Abbott’s veto, ” “That’s supposed to go all the way to the bottom. Abbott Hates Dogs is now trending on Twitter.

Appealing to the Trump Base

“Remember the rules, when you’re trying to appeal to that Trump base nothing can be outrageous or shocking enough. Because Abbott figures dogs can’t vote.”

He finally ended the segment with a tongue-in-cheek statement: “And really, what have dogs ever done for us?”

Abbott will welcome Trump to the Lone Star State next week where they will travel to address the crisis at the border.

The Texas Governor last week announced plans to build a crowdfunded border wall with a $250 million “down payment” from the state budget.

