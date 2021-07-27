Greg Abbott, according to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, has made it impossible for Texas schools to protect students.

Due to the state’s restriction on mask mandates, local governments, schools, and boards of education are unable to implement the policy. Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued an appeal to parents across Texas to raise their concerns about mask wearing in classrooms.

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed an executive order prohibiting government organizations from requiring the use of masks as a protective precaution against COVID-19. COVID-19 cases have risen in Texas, especially among the unvaccinated, as students prepare to return to in-person study.

“As the CDC prepares to recommend that all K-12 kids wear masks,” Adler tweeted Tuesday, “a reminder that @GovAbbott has made it impossible for Texas schools to protect students and communities to protect their citizens.” “Parents, express your concerns to your children’s schools. They require your input.”

In light of the mask mandate ban, Austin said Monday that families who are uncomfortable bringing their children to mask-free classrooms would be able to use a remote learning option for kindergarten through sixth grade. Austin-Travis County, like other urban centers across the country, is on the rise.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepares to propose that all K-12 kids wear masks, it’s worth remembering that @GovAbbott has made it hard for Texas schools and towns to protect their residents.

Share your concerns with your children’s schools. You must communicate with them.

— Mayor Adler | Vaccinate yourself! (@MayorAdler) 27th of July, 2021

While fully vaccinated persons have a low risk of getting COVID-19, the FDA has yet to authorize vaccination for children under the age of 12. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urged that masks be required in K-12 schools, and that some vaccinated persons wear masks indoors on Tuesday.

State lawmakers in Texas, like Adler, have asked Abbott to reconsider the executive order, according to this website. Thirty-one legislators signed a petition urging Abbott to lift the mask mandate prohibition and enable virtual learning this fall.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the executive order made by this website. On July 21, Abbott reaffirmed the order, adding that requiring anyone with immunity to wear a mask would be “inappropriate.”

“There will be no requirement to wear a mask. This is a condensed version of the information.