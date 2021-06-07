Greene’s views about the Holocaust have been condemned by Republican leaders.

Republican leaders have chastised Marjorie Taylor Greene for her “appalling” comparison of Covid-19 safety procedures to Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews.

“Marjorie is incorrect, and her deliberate comparison of the atrocities of the Holocaust to donning masks is appalling,” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement, but stopped short of asking for disciplinary action.

“It is profoundly worrisome that this needs to be addressed today.”

Ms. Greene, a conservative firebrand from Georgia and a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, has lived on igniting debate.