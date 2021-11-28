Greene: ‘Take Out the Trash,’ as a former Republican congresswoman urges voters to vote out Boebert.

“Take out the trash,” said former Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock of Virginia, urging voters to support primary candidates to Republican Congresswomen Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

After a video of Boebert insinuating that Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is Muslim, was a suicide bomber went popular online, Comstock, who served in the House from 2015 to 2019, made the statements. Boebert apologized to the Muslim community after his Islamophobic statements attracted widespread censure from Democrats and some Republicans.

Despite Boebert’s apologies, Greene continued to refer to Omar and other progressive Democrats as the “Jihad Squad” in a Saturday tweet. Since their election last year, both far-right Republican congresswomen have sparked significant debate.

“When you have this type of simply terrible attack—and she [Boebert] ought to apologize to the American people, not just to the congresswoman she insulted,” Comstock said CNN. “She owes an apology to the Republican Party as well as many others. It goes far beyond than that.” After that, the former Virginia congressman pointed out that Boebert is facing a Republican primary opponent that people can support.

“I’d also like to point out that she has a Republican opponent, Marina Zimmerman, who, in reaction to [Representative] Adam Kinzinger’s criticism of Lauren Boebert, called her ‘trash,'” stated Comstock. “I agree, and Marina Zimmerman added, ‘Help me take out the trash,’ which is exactly what I believe should be done here.” Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, slammed Boebert’s words on Omar in a tweet last week, calling her “garbage,” as Comstock pointed out.

The Virginia Republican said, “Both Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Greene have Republican women running against them in the primary.”

Republicans are almost guaranteed to win in deep red areas, according to Comstock.

“You can have a conservative Republican woman without having a crazy, you know, extremely terrible, you know, nasty, you know, unconscionable congresswoman who, by the way, neither of these ladies is getting anything done for their constituency in Congress,” she remarked. “Not a single thing.” Boebert’s and Greene’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Washington Newsday.

Following the backlash, Boebert issued a statement on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.