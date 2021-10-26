Greene, Marjorie Taylor AOC is accused of being involved in a costly ‘civil war’ by a Twitter storm.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has accused Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, of engaging in a costly “civil war.”

Greene made the charge in a 12-part tweetstorm on Monday morning in reaction to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez on October 24. In a tweet, Ocasio-Cortez demanded the expulsion of any members of Congress who assisted in the planning of the January 6th Capitol storming.

Greene was not mentioned by name in Ocasio-tweet, Cortez’s but it did link to a Rolling Stone piece that named Greene as one of numerous Republican Congress members accused of coordinating with event organizers on January 6. Many of the rally’s participants later took part in a Capitol protest that culminated in an insurgent riot in the federal complex. Since then, Greene has referred to the story as a “pathetic piece of rubbish.” Greene challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a discussion once again in a Monday morning tweetstorm, something he has long craved. “You have a major problem understanding our laws because you want to rip our country apart because you are a communist,” Greene continued. “Democrats like you @AOC proclaimed, waged, sponsored, supported, & encouraged civil war on the American people and American cities throughout 2020 with daily and nightly Antifa/(Black Lives Matter) riots and frightening violence,” Greene said in his tweetstorm.

Her reference to “riots” was in reference to the worldwide racial justice upheavals that erupted in the summer of 2020 in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Greene claimed that the ensuing protests and riots in more than 140 places cost more than “$1 trillion in damage” in his tweetstorm. According to the news site Axios, the real estimated damages in insurance claims ranged from $1 billion to $2 billion.

Greene demanded that Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the “Democrat Communist Party,” as she dubbed it, be investigated for their role in the rioting.

Greene’s tweets also called face masks “useless napkins” and said that COVID-19 vaccines are “just 50% effective.” Face masks and COVID-19 vaccines have both been demonstrated to reduce the number of new infections in numerous investigations.

Greene termed Black Lives Matter (BLM) “the strongest terrorist threat in our country” in a tweet on April 20. During Trump’s administration, however, the Department of Homeland Security declared white supremacists. This is a condensed version of the information.