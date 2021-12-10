Gran’s Hilarious Curse-Infected Clothes Blunder Goes Viral, With Over 10 Million Views

A grandmother has gone viral when her granddaughter posted a video of her making a humorous dress decision.

The grandmother was taken aback when she put on what she thought were plain pinstripe pants and discovered they were full with expletives—not exactly family-friendly wear.

In granddaughter Chelsea’s video, the text-to-speech generator remarked, “My granny believed these clothes were pinstriped.”

Instead, the camera focused in on the pants, exposing them to say “f**k you” over and over again.

“No, they say ‘f**k you,’ mum,” an off-camera person says, as the grandmother only has one response: “Oh my gosh.”

At the time of publication, the video had over 10 million views and 1.3 million likes in just three days. Chelsea Handler and Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank also joined in on the fun by leaving comments on the video. Handler remarked, “Whoopsiedoodle.”

Chelsea, her grandma's granddaughter, revealed in a follow-up video that the leggings were not purchased by her grandmother, which is how she came to be unaware of what they really said. "My grandmother did not buy the leggings. My aunt, who passed away, bought them because that was her personality, and when she died, my grandmother removed some of her clothes and had no idea what they said."

The pants were purchased on the website RedBubble, but Chelsea was unable to obtain a discount code for inspired viewers to use despite her best efforts.

In a follow-up video, granddaughter Chelsea stated, “I’m really getting sad about this.” “It’s hard for me to believe it.” “This was all by chance. My grandmother is a true gem “she continued.

The clothes gaffe amused viewers, who rushed to express their delight in the comments section. “Stylin and wildin,” one user said.

Another person wrote, “It’s time for new spectacles.”

