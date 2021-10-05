Grandmother’s 73-year-old scrapbook of ‘Smoking Hot’ Boyfriends is shared by a woman.

Lauren Semar, a TikTok user, racked up views demonstrating her love adventures when she discovered her late grandmother’s scrapbook of boyfriends.

In 1948, Semar’s grandma was a senior in high school in California. Mary Lee’s granddaughter took to social media the week before her 91st birthday to share a bit about her grandmother’s life and the individuals that helped her along the way.

In a video, she remarked, “I found my grandmother’s high school scrapbook.” “And I’d want to share with you all of the really attractive, smoking hot men she used to date, most of whom are probably dead now, because oh my god.”

“I don’t know much about him other than he was calling her baby, so hello,” she added as she exhibited one of his letters addressed to her grandma.

Then there was Doug Pounds, who had a name that spoke it all: “I think his name says it all.” “Why aren’t you my grandpa?” Semar inquired as Dave Rodgers followed. For the simple reason that I would have been 18 million times hotter.”

Bob, on the other hand, was a different story. “So I have one of her old dance cards, titled ‘The Stars Will Remember.’ She graduated in 1948, therefore this appears to be her senior year. This dance is being put on by the juniors for the seniors. “She went with Bob,” Semar explained.

“Bob, you do not appear to be a teenager, sir; you appear to be an adult…

This is what Bob looks like behind that suit.”

@caftanconnoisseur

These boys were from Bakersfield, California.

Next in line came an unknown man who looked like Rock Hudson to Semar, followed by Wayne Park and then Guy Justo, the owner of a furniture company.

Bob may be Semar’s ideal grandfather, but who is the real one? In a follow-up video, she disclosed who he was and stated why she didn’t like him.

“All right, now you’ll see why I’m so irritated. Why aren’t these people who were blazing hot my grandfather… “This man in the photo is my grandfather,” she explained.

@caftanconnoisseur

