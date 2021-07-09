Grandmother perishes while attempting to save an infant, while grandchildren perish in a house fire.

Authorities stated that a grandmother and her infant granddaughter were murdered in a house fire in New Jersey early Friday morning, while three others were rushed to the hospital.

According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, a fire broke out in a house on Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, around 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

The fire caused a partial roof collapse, and the circumstances behind the deaths are unknown at this time, according to the statement.

Her granddaughter was just nine months old, and the grandmother was in her forties.

According to NBC10, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio revealed that the grandma died while attempting to save the children from the fire.

Multiple persons were trapped in the house, according to firefighters, who added that rain made the rescue effort more difficult.

The grandmother and infant were discovered in the house, and three others were injured and sent to the hospital. Their current status is unknown.

The fires also caused damage to an adjacent residence, according to officials.

Along with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Hamilton Police Division are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is requested to phone investigator Anthony Sturchio at 609-989-6406 or email [email protected]

Another house fire broke out the day before in Teaneck, New Jersey, just an hour north of Hamilton Township. Similarly, just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, a house caught fire, according to WABC.

After the house caught fire, Delton Brown, 32, and his 29-year-old wife Ammoya Brown were found dead inside. The sound of “popping” awoke a neighbor and a friend, who alerted authorities.

“I saw flames coming from the house behind mine, and they were popping up. He told WABC, “I called 911.”

