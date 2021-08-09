Grandmother claims her father was accidentally shot and killed by his 2-year-old son who was playing with a gun.

According to the boy’s grandmother, a 2-year-old toddler was playing with a gun inside his grandmother’s house in North Carolina when he inadvertently shot his father to death Sunday night.

When the incident occurred Sunday evening in Gastonia, the largest city in Gaston County located west of Charlotte, the grandmother told a reporter from Charlotte-based WSOC-TV that her 2-year-old grandson and his parents were visiting her at her home.

According to the unnamed grandma, the small kid thought the firearm was a toy and was playing with it while alone in the house with his father when the pistol went off.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the scene on West Fifth Avenue in Gastonia. According to WBTV, a Charlotte-based station, officers arrived around 1:30 a.m. local time and discovered Markovia Lashawn Durham, 29, mortally injured.

Authorities are investigating the fatal gunshot, according to WSOC-TV, and have not yet confirmed many specifics about the incident, including whether or not the little kid was involved. WBTV and WCNC-TV both stated that the Gastonia Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Durham’s injuries, as well as the number of bullet wounds he received, the location of his injuries, and the type of pistol used in the shooting, were not immediately accessible.

The Gastonia Police Criminal Investigations Division has been contacted for comment, and we will update this item if we receive a response.

The grandmother told WSOC-Ken TV’s Lemon that her grandson was startled by the gunshot and bolted outdoors as soon as it went off, according to the station. On Monday, family members informed the child that his father would not be returning, according to Lemon, who added that the situation “just hasn’t sunk in yet” for the young boy.

According to the station, detectives were meeting with family members on Monday as they resumed their investigation into the incident.

According to Lemon’s report for the station, the boy’s mother stated that her son and his father had a close and loving relationship.

In a Monday tweet, Lemon described one of the boy’s family members as saying, “‘He looked up to his papa in every way he could.”

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, unintentional shootings involving children are common in the United States. At the very least, there are reports from the non-profit. This is a condensed version of the information.