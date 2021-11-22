Grandma was ejected from the hotel after leaving a three-star review.

After giving the firm three out of five stars on a review website, a Georgia grandmother and her six-year-old granddaughter were supposedly kicked out of their hotel room one evening.

Susan Leger, 63, and her granddaughter were getting ready for bed on the first night of a planned three-night vacation at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia, according to local TV station WXIA.

At 8.40 p.m., Leger’s phone rang, and Danny Vyas, the hotel manager, was on the other end of the line, telling her that he had contacted the cops and that they needed to leave the room.

“I’m being screamed at by a man. ‘You get out now,’ he was saying. ‘I call the cops,’ I say “According to the Atlanta-based news program, Leger. “My granddaughters cling to my leg and scream uncontrollably. This was terrifying. This was absolutely terrifying.” After his customer responded to an email from Hotels.com inquiring how her stay went, Vyas phoned the cops. The hotel received three out of five stars by Leger, who stated: “Here’s the lowdown. The pool is now closed. The toilet isn’t flushing properly.” “We are getting ready to refund since they have reviewed that the room is dirty and the place is rundown,” Vyas told the 911 operator, according to WXIA.

Leger informed the news channel about his phone call: “‘You get out…’ he was basically saying. You deceived me. You gave me a poor rating.’ ‘Oh my god, is this a hoax call?’ I’m just sitting there thinking.” Soon after Vyas told Leger and her granddaughter to leave, police arrived at her hotel room to detain her.

“‘Are they really going to toss me out for providing a three-out-of-five rating?’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ he says. It’s legal,’ says the author.” According to Leger.

After that, the officer assisted her and her granddaughter in finding a new home to stay.

According to the police report, Vyas sought to evict the two because “Leger had given the motel a negative rating,” although the hotel manager claims this was the case.

“I indicated she wasn’t happy with the room at the end of the 911 call. That’s why we had no choice but to let her go. She’ll be able to find a more suitable location “WXIA spoke with Vyas.

He said that the hotel had done so. This is a condensed version of the information.