Graffiti on the President’s Namesake Expressway Sign reads “F*** Biden.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) painted over “vulgar” anti-Biden graffiti near Interstate 81 on Thursday morning, according to The Morning Call.

According to the story, the graffiti was painted on concrete barriers near signage for the recently renamed President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Expressway in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and was described by The Morning Call as “a two-word vulgarism portrayed in bold black letters.” According to PAhomepage, the grafitti appeared just weeks after PennDOT installed the expressway’s signage.

The vandalism occurred between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to police.

Because there are no cameras in that part of the highway, officials are unsure who is responsible for the graffiti, according to PennDOT. If the person is found, though, authorities can file charges, according to PAhomepage.

PennDOT did not respond to a request for more information from Washington Newsday in time for publishing.

Residents in the area who spoke with PAhomepage say the graffiti demonstrates a fundamental lack of respect.

“I believe it’s an enormous insult, and it’s to a person from our area who is lawfully and currently our president,” Scranton’s Irwin Adler said.

“Where has everyone’s regard for one another gone? Nobody has any respect for anyone these days. I find it repulsive, to say the least “Billy Nolan of Scranton was also added.

“It all boils down to fundamental decency. You can have an opinion, but it doesn’t actually affect anything, like a street name “Kiera Flannery, a resident of Archbald, agreed.

According to PAhomepage, the Scranton City Council agreed in July to rename the Central Scranton Expressway and Spruce Street after Biden, a Scranton native.

The graffiti on Thursday isn’t the first time someone has publicly criticized a sitting president. A pro-Trump billboard in Houston was defaced with the words “send Trump to Prison” in October of last year. According to the Washington Newsday, the vandalism was committed by a group named Turn Texas Blue.

“Last week, Trump erected a billboard in Houston. We were able to correct it “They allegedly tweeted about it.

A group of demonstrators destroyed a Democratic Party facility in Portland, Oregon, just after election day in November.

“F**k Biden’ and ‘No presidents,’ as well as ‘BLM’—short for Black Lives Matter—were among the inscriptions graffitied on the structure,” according to a report from The Washington Newsday at the time.