Graffiti on the Jewish Museum by Swastika Stickers, “We Are Everywhere.”

On Tuesday, a masked guy was caught on security camera pasting swastika stickers with the words “We are everywhere” on the Jewish museum in Anchorage, Alaska.

A tall, slender man wearing a hooded shirt and a mask has been identified as the suspect. According to authorities, he was seen putting antisemitic symbols on the Alaska Jewish Museum and a homosexual club in downtown Anchorage.

Each sticker included a black swastika, the Nazi party’s symbol, as well as a menacing message.

The individual rode a scooter to the Alaska Jewish Museum at 2 a.m. Tuesday and placed four stickers across the door and windows, according to Rabbi Yosef Greenberg, the president of the board of directors, as reported by the Associated Press on Friday. Another sticker was placed on the entry door of Mad Myrna’s, a gay bar in downtown Anchorage, 45 minutes later.

“Hate has no place in our community,” the Anchorage Police Department stated in a statement on Tuesday, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The Associated Press quoted police spokesperson MJ Thim as saying, “What that sticker depicts is hate.” “And we’re not going to put up with it, and there’s no room for it here.” And we’re going to look into it and figure out what’s going on.”

The police department announced on Tuesday that it would work with the FBI to evaluate whether the incident involved any potential state or federal civil rights crimes.

The Associated Press quoted Laura Carpenter, executive director of Identity Inc., a statewide LGBTQ+ organization based in Anchorage, as saying, “This is simply another example of people trying to malign the LGBTQ community and Jewish people.”

Under Adolf Hitler’s rule in World War II, Nazi’s systematically murdered over 6 million Jews, and placed about 15,000 gay people into deadly concentration camps.

“Jewish people have 4,000 years’ experience of persecution,” Greenberg told the AP, adding that the suspect is “dealing with the wrong people.”

“We are not the people that fear,” he told the news outlet.

