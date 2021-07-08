Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Kate Brown of Oregon have been named to the Biden Council.

President Joe Biden plans to restart the council of governors on Thursday. The council of governors is an advisory board made up of governors, Cabinet secretaries, and top administration officials tasked with improving federal-state coordination on significant national security issues.

According to the Associated Press, the nonpartisan group of nine includes emerging political stars such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Co-chairs will be Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio and Democrat Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Governors John Carney of Delaware, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, Spencer Cox of Utah, Phil Scott of Vermont, and Scott of Wyoming will all be appointed. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will remain on the council until his tenure ends in 2022.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to protect and support our communities in partnership with the nation’s governors. In a statement, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said, “This Council will play a vital role in promoting that tight partnership moving forward.”

Continue reading for more Associated Press reporting:

The defense secretary, homeland security secretary, and the heads of the Coast Guard and National Guard are among the members of the council, which was established by executive order by President Barack Obama in 2010. Its goal is to encourage governors and the federal government to work together on challenges including extreme weather, cybersecurity, domestic and foreign terrorism, and public health and safety. Governors are elected to the council for a two-year term.

“He wants us to engage proactively with our state and local partners to effectively tackle the complex homeland security problems that we have today and to prepare for what is heading our way,” Sherwood-Randall said.

The selections are supposed to demonstrate not only a commitment to bipartisanship, but also a varied spectrum of regions and states, according to the White House.

A handful of Democrats have lengthy and deep ties with President Obama. Biden met with Whitmer as a potential vice presidential candidate during his campaign. Carney is married to one of Biden’s longstanding Senate aides and is one of Biden’s political mentees in Delaware. Brown’s former chief of staff now works for the White House Office of Personnel Management. This is a condensed version of the information.