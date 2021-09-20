Governors from the Republican Party are pushing for a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden to discuss the border’s “emergent crisis.”

Governors from 26 Republican states have written to President Joe Biden, requesting a meeting to discuss the ongoing situation at the US-Mexico border, which they have labeled a “national security catastrophe” as migrants, many of whom are from Haiti, have swamped a region near Del Rio, Texas.

“The months-long rise of unlawful crossings has sparked an international humanitarian crisis, sparked an increase in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to people traffickers and drug smugglers harming public health and safety in our states,” the letter added. “A catastrophe that started at our southern border has spread to every state and necessitates rapid action before things get worse.”

Except for Vermont Governor Phil Scott, every Republican governor in the United States signed the letter. Governors Mike DeSantis of Florida, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Greg Abbot of Texas, Brian Kemp of Georgia, and Doug Ducey of Arizona were among the signatories.

The governors ask for a meeting with Biden within the next two weeks in their letter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter from this publication.

The letter stated, “The harmful effects of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be overlooked.”

Republicans have been critical of Biden, claiming that he isn’t doing enough to deter illegal immigration at the border. The White House has defended its stance, claiming that it is more humanitarian than the previous administration’s approach to immigration.

Many states have stepped up and dedicated extraordinary resources to support the security of our national border, despite the lack of federal action to reverse the problem, according to the letter. “We have heard firsthand from our constituents about the devastation caused by this catastrophe in our states, and it is our responsibility as elected leaders to act quickly to safeguard our communities, as it is yours.”

The border between the United States and Mexico has seen a massive influx of individuals as the Biden administration tries to send migrants back to Haiti to relieve the load.

Thousands of Haitian migrants gathered under and around a bridge near the border in Texas on Saturday, overwhelming border patrol personnel, prompting the administration to begin mass deportations.

