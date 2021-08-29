Governor warns that Hurricane Ida will be one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana in 170 years.

It’s hard to think that a Category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, which is scheduled to make landfall in less than 24 hours, might be one of Louisiana’s worst hurricanes ever. Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the other hand, used a pre-Civil War time period to emphasize his urgency.

As Hurricane Ida raged in the Gulf on Saturday, Edwards convened a press conference to provide information. Ida might be “one of the fiercest” hurricanes to ever hit the Louisiana coast, according to the forecast.

“One of the things we learned today at our unified command group meeting from the National Weather Service is that they are extremely confident in Hurricane Ida’s current trajectory and intensity as projected. And you don’t hear people talk about that degree of confidence very often,” Edwards said.

“So, to summarize, this will be one of the most powerful storms to hit anywhere in Louisiana since the 1850s.”

That’s saying a lot, considering how exposed the Louisiana shore has been to storms since the state’s inception. It’s an even bigger statement given that Ida is scheduled to make landfall in New Orleans on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s catastrophic touchdown in 2005.

Ida was downgraded to a Category 2 storm by Saturday afternoon, but the National Hurricane Center warned that warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico could fuel the storm, causing it to worsen to a Category 4 storm (winds of 130 mph or more) before it reaches landfall on Sunday.

President Joe Biden approved the declarations of emergency by the governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and numerous parishes in southeast Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation orders. New Orleans, which was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina, did not order mandatory evacuations because it was “too late” on Friday night, according to its mayor.

Flights into and out of New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong Airport have already been canceled for Sunday. Residents who have not yet fled are being warned by Edwards and local officials that time is running out and that they should either travel north or hunker down and hope for the best.

“Your window of opportunity is shrinking. This is a condensed version of the information.