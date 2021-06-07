Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota has decided not to deploy the National Guard to deal with protesters at the Line 3 Pipeline.

Walz stated that the protestors will not “interfere with authorized construction or lawful practices,” and that the Minnesota National Guard will not be deployed.

On Monday, demonstrators gathered at the Mississippi River’s headwaters to voice their opposition to Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace Line 3, an outdated pipeline that transports crude oil from Alberta to Wisconsin.

According to environmental and tribal groups, the pipeline would exacerbate climate change while also posing a risk of oil spills in Native American communities. Hunting, fishing, and harvesting medicinal plants are among the activities that are crucial to Native American culture and survival.

The “Treaty People Gathering,” according to protesters, was the greatest manifestation of opposition to the project to yet. One of the pipeline’s water crossings is the Mississippi River.

Protesters had blocked a pumping station, according to the Indigenous Environmental Network on Twitter. Opponents have stated that they will do all it takes to prevent the project’s completion, including risking incarceration.

Demonstrators were asked to put pressure on the Biden administration, according to speakers. Last month, more than 300 organizations sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting that the Army Corps of Engineers suspend or withdraw Enbridge’s federal clean water permit for the project. They asked Biden to follow the lead he set on the first day of his presidency, when he shelved the contested Keystone XL pipeline, citing climate change concerns.

Biden has been silent on Line 3, while Walz is waiting for the legal process to conclude.

The 1960s-era pipeline, according to Enbridge, is degrading and can only carry approximately half of its original capacity. It claims that the new line, which is made of stronger steel, will improve environmental protection while also restoring capacity and maintaining reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.

The pipeline, which passes through a piece of North Dakota on its route across northern Minnesota to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin, is nearing completion. The replacement pieces for Canada and Wisconsin are already running.