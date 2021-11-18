Governor Stitt of Oklahoma has put an end to Julius Jones’ execution and instead sentenced him to life in prison.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt intervened to prevent Julius Jones, a Black man who has been on death row for nearly two decades, from being executed.

Jones will spend the rest of his life in jail without the chance of release, rather than being executed as planned on Thursday afternoon, according to Stitt’s office.

“After deep thought and study of information submitted by all parties in this case, I have decided to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of release,” Stitt stated in a statement to The Oklahoman.

