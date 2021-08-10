Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has threatened to withhold pay from school boards that require masks.

The Florida Board of Education may act to withdraw the wages of school board officials who choose to defy the governor’s executive order and impose facemasks in schools, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office.

On July 30, Florida’s Republican governor signed an executive order prohibiting the use of masks in schools. DeSantis appeared to put pressure on superintendents and school board members in a statement released by his office on Monday, stating, “Education money is supposed to serve students first and foremost, not systems.”

“It would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences for noncompliance with state law regarding these rules, and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement.

“For example, as a narrowly restricted approach of addressing the decision-makers who led to the violation of law,” the statement said, “the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members.”

Following DeSantis’ statewide prohibition on mask mandates in schools, some school districts declared that they would continue to enforce mask use, at least temporarily, in order to comply with CDC guidelines.

In light of Florida’s highest-ever COVID-19 cases numbers, which went against DeSantis’ directive, Alachua County Public Schools in Gainsville and Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, for example, announced mask mandates last week.

It’s unclear what, if any, changes DeSantis’ Monday announcement will bring.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.