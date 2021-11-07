Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland warns against Trump’s involvement in the 2022 midterm elections.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, expressed concern about the potential negative consequences of former President Donald Trump’s heavy involvement in campaigning for GOP candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

On Sunday, Hogan talked to CNN, complimenting Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin of Virginia for waging a campaign that separated itself from Trump while preserving support from Trump’s voters.

“There’s no doubt, Glenn Youngkin did a terrific job of not alienating that base,” Hogan said on State of the Union, “but Trump never stepped foot in the state, which was a great thing for Glenn Youngkin and for the country.”

Hogan has long been a Trump critic, particularly in regard to the former president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his refusal to admit his election loss in 2020. The Republican governor expressed concern about Trump’s possible detrimental influence in the 2022 midterm elections, proposing that Republicans should follow Youngkin’s lead.

“Well, [Trump’s involvement] concerns me,” Hogan remarked. “It’s undeniably a problem to deal with. And it will damage if the former president meddles in primaries and tries to nominate people who are un-electable in swing districts and purple states,” he said.

Hogan, on the other hand, stated that this is a “continuous problem.” He said that despite Trump losing Maryland by a large percentage in 2016 and again in 2020, he easily won reelection as a Republican governor in 2018. “So,” he asserted, “it is possible.”

“I think the Democrats are making a mistake by trying to make it all about Trump.”

Despite his sentiments, Hogan stated that Trump is “certainly not going away.”

Trump continues to have widespread support among Republican voters, according to polls. Hogan and other moderates, on the other hand, are concerned about the feelings of independents and moderate GOP voters who have been turned off by the previous president’s toxic policies.

Hogan has slammed Trump’s baseless assertions that the 2020 election was “rigged” in President Joe Biden’s favor. The Republican governor has also chastised Republicans who have attempted to downplay the gravity of the pro-Trump mob’s January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

