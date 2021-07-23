Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland slams the GOP’s January 6 defense as “beyond absurd.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, slammed other Republicans for their “totally ludicrous” explanation of the events of January 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump invaded the US Capitol violently.

Hogan has repeatedly chastised Trump, particularly in the aftermath of the January 6 insurgency against the federal government and the president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During an episode of CBS News’ The Takeout podcast published on Friday, Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley called out Republican lawmakers who have defended and downplayed the former president’s supporters’ violent behavior.

“We need to figure out exactly what happened on January 6th. And there’s no whitewashing,” Hogan stated emphatically. “We need to acquire all of the data and figure out exactly what happened,” says the investigator. But there’s no way to ignore it and pretend it didn’t happen. He called the claim that “they were just peaceful tourists” “total nonsense.”

Hogan also stated his support for Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was forced to resign as chair of the House Republican Conference in May owing to her outspoken opposition to Trump.

“I have a lot of admiration and respect for Liz Cheney. “I think she exhibited a lot of courage in a time when there weren’t a lot of examples of courage profiles,” Hogan said. As she seeks reelection in 2022, the Maryland Republican said he will “try to help her in every way” he can.

While most Republicans have downplayed or attempted to move on from the events of January 6, Hogan, Cheney, and a number of other prominent Republicans have publicly decried the actions of that day and blamed Trump for the outcome. After Trump told his fans at a neighboring rally to “fight like hell” to keep him in power, the violence broke out. Many in the crowd, including Vice President Mike Pence, publicly stated a wish to hurt or assassinate key Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Senate Republicans stymied the formation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the events of January 6. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, then established a select committee with less power for Republican MPs. Cheney was also named to the committee by her.

