Governor Kemp of Georgia is deploying National Guard members to hospitals in the wake of the COVID outbreak.

Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia announced on Tuesday that 105 National Guard personnel will be sent to hospitals around the state due to an increase in coronavirus diagnoses.

According to a statement from Kemp’s office, the National Guard members will be “trained medical personnel” who will assist fellow health-care professionals at multiple hospitals across the state.

“These guardsmen will support our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I am grateful to General [Thomas] Carden and his team for their willingness to respond to the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a statement.

“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported employees and 450 new beds I announced last week, totaling a $625 million state investment through December of this year,” he stated. I continue to encourage all Georgians to speak with a doctor about getting vaccinated.”

Southeast Georgia Health System, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone, Piedmont Henry, Phoebe Putney, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Navicent Health, Grady Hospital, Piedmont Fayette, and Houston Medical Center are among the hospitals that will receive assistance from the National Guard.

Kemp announced on Twitter earlier this month that the Georgia Department of Community Health has expanded hospital staffing “from 1,300 to 2,800 workers through the first of December.”

Kemp announced on Tuesday that the state’s National Guard will “be joining the 2,800 state-supported medical staff to assist hospitals around our state in providing treatment to Georgians in need.”

Over the last few weeks, Georgia has experienced an increase in coronavirus diagnoses and hospitalizations. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia was averaging over 7,000 new cases per day as of August 20. In early to mid-July, the state was averaging roughly 1,000 new cases of the virus every day.

COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 28% of hospital beds in Georgia, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Atlanta’s Grady Health System, told WAGA-TV in Atlanta, “The bad thing is we don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘We’re full, and we’re closed.”

