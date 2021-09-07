Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has called for the repeal of a 90-year-old law prohibiting abortion.

On Tuesday, Whitmer reached out to Michigan’s Republican-controlled state legislature to discuss repealing a 1931 law that renders performing abortions a felony.

Because of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on September 1 addressing abortions in Texas, Whitmer expressed concerns about the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning women’s constitutional right to abortion.

“Texas recently approved a new, radical anti-choice law that jeopardizes people’s lives and harms healthcare workers,” Whitmer said in a statement released Tuesday.

“The sneaky law effectively prohibits abortions, including in cases of rape or incest, and permits strangers to sue medical professionals or anybody who assists women in receiving comprehensive healthcare,” Whitmer added.

“It is a flagrant violation of the right to choose guaranteed by the Constitution, and the Court’s decision to keep it in place puts the US on a perilous route toward overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Whitmer warned that the Texas decision might cause problems for “equally radical state statutes awaiting Supreme Court action that would ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade.”

“If the Texas case is any indication, a majority of justices are willing to overturn a constitutional right to choose that has been in place for 48 years and repeatedly upheld for decades,” she said, emphasizing that overturning Roe vs. Wade would “disproportionately impact Black and brown communities.”

“I have always supported individuals who are fighting for their right to choose, and I will continue to do so now.”

GOP legislative leaders in Michigan, according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, are opposed to abortion and would not back Whitmer’s request.

“Any such repeal will not be supported by us,” Shirkey said in a statement. “Any government or government official’s primary responsibility is to defend the lives of the innocent.

Shirkey said, “Michigan Senate Republicans will not abdicate their fundamental responsibility to safeguard the sanctity of life.”

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a fact-finding organization that promotes abortion rights, Michigan is one of eight states having unenforced pre-Roe abortion laws.

