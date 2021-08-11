Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky will require masks in all K-12 schools.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a mask mandate into law, requiring all staff and students in the state to wear masks.

Anyone inside a Kentucky child care facility or school, including pre-kindergarten, will be obliged to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status under the new law.

Today, @GovAndyBeshear is expected to sign an executive order requiring everyone in child care facilities, pre-K, and K-12 schools to wear a mask.

“We can no longer allow our children to enter these premises unprotected, unvaccinated, and exposed to this Delta variant.”

10 August 2021 — Ben Tobin (@Ben Tobin)

“This is how we ensure that our children are protected, but it is also how we ensure that they remain in school,” Beshear said Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of Kentucky school districts are due to begin classes on Wednesday morning, according to the Courier-Journal, so the mask regulation comes just in time.

Beshear also stated that Kentucky is experiencing one of the fastest increases in COVID-19 cases ever, announcing 1,301 new instances on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 500,267.

As the new Delta strain spreads across the country, children—particularly those who are unable to obtain the vaccine—have experienced an upsurge in hospitalizations.

COVID-19 is “hitting kids in ways we haven’t seen before,” according to Beshear.

In the previous week alone, admissions at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville have increased. On Tuesday, the hospital reported ten pediatric COVID-19 patients, four of whom were in intensive care and two of whom were on ventilators.

“The vast majority of patients who require hospitalization are those who have not been vaccinated,” said Charlotte Ipsan, Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s chief administrative officer. “We continue to emphasize that immunization remains our number one weapon in the fight against hospitalization and the COVID rate.”

“Kids are not immortal,” said Dr. Scottie Day, Physician in Chief at Kentucky Children’s Hospital. “It should be rare for a child to need to go to the hospital.”

According to the Courier Journal, numerous school districts ignored the governor’s call for all school districts to impose masks, preferring to leave the decision to the parents of the pupils.

