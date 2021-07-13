Governor Abbott, according to Texas House Democrats, does not have the authority to arrest lawmakers who are fleeing the state.

The governor has no jurisdiction to jail Texas House Democrats for failing to attend the legislature’s special session, according to the lawmakers who fled the state Capitol this week to defeat a GOP-backed voting bill.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, so I can’t be arrested.” On Tuesday, state Representative Jasmine Crockett told CNN’s New Day that the worst that may happen is that she gets imprisoned. “And it isn’t up to the governor to make that decision. “It’s the Speaker of the House,” says the caller.

Governor Greg Abbott chastised Democrats for leaving the state on Monday before of a House vote, threatening that members returning from Washington, D.C. would be “arrested.”

Crockett, on the other hand, claims it is not up to Abbott to decide whether or not the legislators should be punished for failing to achieve the two-thirds quorum required to pass the bill.

“The speaker of the house, who was chosen by both Democrats and Republicans, is the one who has to make this a priority,” he says “she stated

Republican Dade Phelan, the current speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, has stated that, like his Democratic colleagues, “all choices are on the table for myself as well.”

During the regular session of the Legislature, which ended in May, Phelan refrained from exercising his executive authority when House Democrats broke quorum with minutes to go, forcing Republicans to adjourn without adopting the sweeping elections measure.

“I warned them [Democrats] that, you know, there’s a rumor that there will be a quorum break tonight,” Phelan said in June, two days after the session finished. “I have the ability to shut the doors and arrest House members, but I was not going to do that,” Phelan said.

As a result, Abbott promised to organize a special session, which began last week, to assure the passage of a slew of Republican-sponsored laws. A special session could last weeks, forcing Democrats to leave Texas until the legislature adjourns.

“The governor has the authority to hold special sessions after special sessions…

"However, I'm not concerned about the possibility of being arrested," Crockett stated. "The worst that may happen is that we get arrested, which is why we fled the state. Outside of the state of Texas, the governor has no authority.