Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin says it’s “outrageous” that the GOP is spending $680K on an investigation into the 2020 election.

According to the Associated Press, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers labeled a plan by state Republicans to spend $680,000 on a 2020 election investigation “outrageous” on Monday.

Evers also accused state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of “drinking the Kool-Aid” on the 2020 election after she visited with former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, a Republican-controlled Assembly committee is expected to approve the appointment of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as a special counsel in the 2020 election investigation, as well as his assistance to the Assembly Elections Committee and the hiring of additional investigators.

According to Vos, who requested the investigation, the contract for the study might cost up to $680,000. The amount is more than nine times the amount agreed upon in Gableman’s initial contract.

When asked about the Republican-led investigation, Evers, a Democrat, responded, “I believe it’s outrageous.” He also indicated that it would be a waste of money to use the funds for the probe.

Evers vetoed four state election proposals earlier this month, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, that would have added more processes and limitations for individuals seeking to vote absentee in future elections.

“We’ve been used as a Petri dish for Republican schemes to subvert democracy in recent years. That is, until now. Today is not one of those days. Today, it is no longer the case. “Not as long as I’m the governor of the great state of Wisconsin,” Evers declared at a ceremony in the rotunda of the Wisconsin Capitol.

“When Robin Vos went down and visited Donald Trump and got that wonderful picture on the plane, things altered a little bit,” Evers added. “It appears that they’re all downing Kool-Aid. However, I believe it was quite unfortunate. What it tells me is that this is going to be a big deal, with a budget of at least $680,000, and they’re going to come up with all kinds of stuff that aren’t true.”

In Wisconsin, Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that has sparked recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties as well as other challenges.

Democrats have slammed the probes as a continuation of Trump’s “great lie” that he won, despite the fact that there is no evidence of fraud on a scale that would overturn Biden’s victory. This is a condensed version of the information.