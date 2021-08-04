Gov. Murphy has ordered that all frontline health care workers in New Jersey be vaccinated.

In a news conference today, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey declared that all frontline workers in the state, including those working in hospitals, correctional facilities, and assisted living centers, must obtain the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing.

State facilities have until September 7 to comply with the mandate, after which they must have strategies in place to test unvaccinated staff on a regular basis. The governor’s administration stated that this mandate does not change any entity’s current vaccination proof policy.

Murphy issued a statement less than a week ago urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to use masks in public indoor settings. This comes as the total number of cases in New Jersey has risen by 130 percent in the last 14 days, according to The New York Times COVID tracker.

“While meeting our statewide vaccination goal has reduced the impact of the Delta variant in New Jersey so far, some of our most vulnerable populations remain at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, primarily as a result of exposure to unvaccinated individuals,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’re taking this step today because vaccines have been shown time and time again to save lives and provide a path out of this pandemic. Individuals in health-care facilities should have faith in their caregivers, and this measure will enable individuals in higher-risk situations have peace of mind.”

According to The New York Times COVID-19 vaccine tracker, just over 58 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated, and 66 percent have received one dose. According to the Mayo Clinic, developing herd immunity would necessitate the recovery of 70% of the population from COVID.

Murphy joins New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in requiring companies to enforce vaccination requirements as part of this mandate. Cuomo, a Democrat, recently made a call to private businesses in New York, requesting that they mandate their employees to get the vaccine. Uber, Facebook, Disney, and Walmart are just a few of the private firms that have created their own rules.

As of present, the governor’s principal strategy for raising immunization rates in the frontline sector is to use this authority. Murphy, on the other hand, stated that if rates do not rise, he will consider taking further action.

"If we do, we are willing to consider more measures."