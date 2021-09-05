Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval rating plummets as 52% believe the state is on the wrong track.

Governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating in Texas has dropped to its lowest point since he entered office, with the majority of Texans saying the state is on the wrong road.

Only 41% of state residents approve of Abbott’s job performance, according to a new poll conducted in August by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. Meanwhile, half of those polled disapprove of the Republican governor’s leadership (50 percent).

A record number of Texans believe the state is heading in the wrong way, according to the poll. Only 35% of respondents thought Texas was heading in the right way, but more over half (52%) say it is heading in the wrong path. Since the regular poll began in 2009, this is the highest level of unfavorable feedback.

Jim Henson, executive director of the Texas Politics Project, told Austin’s NBC News affiliate KXAN-TV, “This is definitely an eye-opener for us.” He claims Abbott’s popularity has suffered as a result of the state’s recent difficulties.

Henson added, “Government is tough, and he’s the face of governance in the state right now.”

Texas presently has the greatest average number of new COVID-19 infections per day among all states in the United States. According to a tracker maintained by The New York Times, the southwestern state has averaged well over 19,000 new infections each day over the past two weeks. More than 14,500 people are in hospitals across the state, with around 240 Texans dying every day.

Despite the uptick, Abbott remains opposed to mask regulations. The state’s Republican governor issued an executive order in May prohibiting the implementation of mask mandates.

According to a new study conducted by the Texas Politics Project, more people oppose the governor’s mask mandate ban than approve it. Only 41% of respondents said they support the governor’s prohibition, while 45% said they oppose it.

Abbott has made an effort to guarantee that the restriction on mask mandates also applies to Texas public schools. According to the poll, this viewpoint is not shared by the majority of Texans.

According to the poll, 56 percent of citizens in the state support requiring public school children and personnel to wear masks on campus. Only 35 years old. This is a condensed version of the information.