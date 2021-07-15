Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Democrats agree that the DC trip has no endgame.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and a Democratic Texas state legislator have both stated that the state Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. to prevent state Republicans from adopting a disputed voting bill have no “endgame” plan.

“This is the point the Democrats haven’t considered: What is their ultimate goal?” Abbott posed the question to Sean Hannity of Fox News on Wednesday night. “They haven’t considered it, and I can tell you exactly what the endgame is. We’re going to hold a special meeting where these and other problems will be discussed.”

“They will be taken to the Capitol, to the Texas House chamber, and the House chamber doors will be shut, and no one will be allowed to leave without the Speaker of the House’s permission,” Abbott stated.

Texas state Democratic Representative James Talarico said earlier on Wednesday that there is no “endgame” plan for the Democrats who have gone. At least 50 Democratic state legislators fled Texas on Monday, including Talarico.

When appearing on the SiriusXM radio show The Dan Abrams Show, Talarico declared, “There is no endgame.” He recognized that the Democrats’ journey to Washington, D.C. won’t stop the bill from becoming law in the end.

