GOP Virginia House Winner Says Joe Biden’s Endorsement Ruined Democrats’ Chances.

A Republican who won this week’s election for the Virginia House of Representatives in the 91st district claims that US President Joe Biden’s endorsement ruined his Democratic opponent’s prospects of winning.

Republicans won enough seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates on Thursday to create at least a 50-50 tie in the legislature, ending Democratic control of the body. The Democrats are likely to lose control of Virginia’s House of Delegates as a result of the upset.

On November 3, Republican candidate AC Cordoza defeated incumbent Democratic delegate Martha Mugler in the 91st district race.

"After President Biden endorsed my opponent, she just started sinking," Mugler's campaign went bad after Biden endorsed the 21 Democratic Virginia house candidates on October 19, according to AC Cordoza in an interview with Newsmax.

“After President Biden endorsed my opponent, she basically started sliding from there,” Cordoza added.

“The people in my area are furious with what’s going on in the Biden administration, and they don’t want a local Biden in the White House.” We want genuine positive change, and what the administration is doing is anything but positive, and no one wants it in this town.” After the show host played a video of Biden musing on Democrats losing the House of Representatives in Virginia, Cordoza responded, saying that “people need a little breathing room” and that the Democrats “need to get things done.” He stated that a renewed push would be made to pass the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better and $1 trillion infrastructure legislation that his administration has been unable to carry through the chambers.

“You know what’s fascinating to me AC Cordoza, I think Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi think they haven’t done enough to ruin America,” the presenter said, mocking Biden. Do they believe that the American people want more of their bills to pass? This is how disconnected they are.” The Democrats, according to Cordoza, underestimated him.

"At first, I don't think the Democrats thought I had a chance." They began to put as the race advanced.