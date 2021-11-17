GOP tried’multiple times’ to poach Sinema, but she refused: ‘Why Would I Do That?’

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has refused to join the Republican Party, despite the GOP’s repeated attempts to persuade her.

In an exclusive interview with Politico published Wednesday, the Democratic senator wondered, “Why would I do that?”

Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the upper chamber’s leadership, told the news source that he’s tried “many times” to persuade Sinema to join the GOP caucus, which would give the party a slim majority in the Senate’s evenly divided body.

Senator Joe Manchin is also on the Republican Party’s wish list. The West Virginia Democrat said last month that he is asked “every day” about switching parties but has never considered it.

“Who I am now is what I’m telling you,” Manchin remarked. “Do you believe that adding a D, R, or I to my name will affect who I am? I don’t think the Rs will be any happier with me than the Ds are with me right now.” After Mother Jones reported that Manchin was seriously considering leaving the Democratic Party, he made his statements. The report was refuted by Manchin.

President Joe Biden’s domestic plan will require support from both Sinema and Manchin. The two moderate Democrats have been key players in Biden’s sweeping social and climate-change spending program, known as Build Back Better, which has been in the works for months.

To pass the bill under reconciliation, Democrats will need both senators on their side, a strategy that will allow them to avoid the Senate filibuster rule and the necessity for Republican cooperation.

Manchin and Sinema were opposed to the bill’s original $3.5 trillion price tag. The White House’s most recent framework, on which lawmakers are working, is in the $1.75 trillion range.

Both senators have spoken out against certain aspects in the plan, while Manchin has been more outspoken than Sinema about what he will and will not support.

However, in an interview with Politico, Arizona’s senior senator revealed further details about her position.

Sinema stated that she “usually” favors the bill’s inclusion of paid family leave. The law originally provided 12 weeks of paid family leave, but it was later repealed. Legislators are now attempting to add four weeks to the program.

