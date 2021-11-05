GOP to Build on Fight Against Critical Race Theory for Midterms, dubbed “Party of Parents”

Following Tuesday’s victory, Republicans plan to bolster their attacks against diversity-focused higher education.

“Republicans can and must become the party of parents,” Indiana Representative Jim Banks said in a memo after Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race thanks to his campaign’s affiliation with conservative parent groups.

The document made suggestions for how the Republican Party might encourage parents to participate in politics. Defunding academic programs incorporating racial education and promoting gifted and advanced programs are among the ideas made in the memo.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, has also stated his support for a Parent’s Bill of Rights, which is supposed to be aimed at critical race theory. The word has been applied to academic institutions that strive to teach students about race in American history.

“Parents are unhappy at what they see as excessive social engineering in schools and an unresponsive bureaucracy,” said Phil Cox, former executive director of the Republican Governors Association.

The Biden administration is concerned about the growing mobilization. Republican interpretations of critical race theory as targeting and shaming white kids were refuted by White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Isn’t it true that great countries are trustworthy?” According to Jean-Pierre, who spoke to reporters. “They must be honest with themselves about history, both good and ugly, and our children should be glad to be Americans after knowing it.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Democrats were debating how to respond to that message. Some disregarded it, claiming that it would only appeal to the GOP’s most conservative members. Others claimed that the party is risking its future by ignoring the influence of cultural and ethnically divisive topics.

After the rallies against police violence and racism that began in Minneapolis after the assassination of George Floyd, Republicans used the slogan “defund the police” to attack Democrats and try to scare white suburban voters. Some Democrats blame the slogan for the party’s losses in House contests last year, despite the fact that it was an idea that few in the party genuinely embraced.

If the party fails to respond effectively, it risks losing its slim majorities in both chambers of Congress in November.

The issue comes as the racial justice movement, which exploded in 2020, is coming to terms with setbacks, like a Minneapolis ballot question on policing reform that was lost, and. This is a condensed version of the information.