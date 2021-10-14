GOP Rally That Pledged Allegiance to January 6 Flag ‘Truly Stunned’ Ralph Northam.

At a “Take Back Virginia” event on Wednesday evening, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he was “really startled” to see his state’s Republican ticket promote “dangerous misinformation” about the 2020 election.

Those in attendance were lead in the Pledge of Allegiance in front of a flag that event organizers said had been at Trump’s “peaceful” rally on January 6, the day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Northam, a Democrat, held a press conference to address the “really frightening political gathering for Glenn Youngkin, his running partners, and his far-right campaign,” as he called it.

Youngkin, a Republican, is running for governor of Virginia. He didn’t show up for the event on Wednesday. Trump first endorsed Youngkin in May, and when he called in to the event Wednesday evening, he reinforced his support.

Northam showed video from the Capitol incident on January 6 and stated he was holding a COVID-19 press briefing at the time when he received pleas for assistance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and “several” US senators. Northam chastised the “Take Back Virginia” organizers for describing Trump’s rally on January 6 as “peaceful”: “Why did we need 200 state troopers and the National Guard to restore order and safeguard lives if it was so peaceful?” While Northam “wishes” that the events of January 6 would put an end to the “lies and attempts to undermine our democracy,” he says that does not appear to be the case. “Instead, we’re seeing more and more that January 6th was the start, not the end,” he said.

Northam added, “As a Virginian, a soldier, and an American, I am profoundly astonished to see Glenn Youngkin and the statewide Republican ticket support these harmful falsehoods.” “Last night’s gathering had the usual old lies about the 2020 election, as well as that very ugly celebration of a failed coup attempt.” Youngkin’s focus on election integrity throughout his campaign, as well as his recent calls to examine the state’s voting equipment, were addressed by the governor.

