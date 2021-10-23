GOP official refutes Mike Lindell’s claim that the Alabama election was hacked: ‘We didn’t have any issues.’

Despite former President Donald Trump defeating Vice President Joe Biden by roughly 600,000 votes in Alabama, Republican Secretary of State John Merrill fought back against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s accusation that the election was “hacked.”

Lindell, an ardent Trump supporter, has spent the last few months traveling throughout the country, attending and sponsoring events to promote the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was “hacked” and “stolen” in favor of Biden. The billionaire, Trump, and the former president’s other associates have yet to present evidence to back up this outrageous claim.

The CEO of MyPillow has stated that every state’s election was “hacked,” even encouraging states where Trump won by large percentages, such as Alabama, to perform thorough forensic analyses.

“We didn’t have any issues, any irregularities, any discrepancies, any probing, any concerns raised at any level to us,” Merrill told AL.com on Friday, refuting Lindell’s assertion about his state.

Lindell told The Jeff Poor Show that there were “five distinct avenues” for hackers to gain access to Alabama’s voting machines, prompting the GOP secretary of state’s remark. The pro-Trump businessman claimed he wanted to audit the machines, but officials in Alabama stated he couldn’t do so without a judge’s permission.

Lindell spoke with Merrill earlier in the week before making his remarks on the broadcast. The Trump ally, according to the Republican official, did not clarify the “five different ways” in that meeting.

Merrill told AL.com, “He wasn’t clear what those approaches would have been.”

“One of them, I’m sure, is through a data breach involving the manipulation of data related to a modem component, such as a cellphone or a landline, but that’s not an option with ours. These aren’t computers; they’re tabulators. They are simple tabulators that record votes as they are submitted using Scantron access. All you have to do is show who you voted for and it will be recorded “He went on to explain.

Lindell alleged in a video posted in September that Alabama’s election had been “hacked” in 2020. He claimed that 100,000 votes in Alabama had been flipped in Biden’s favor, but he provided no evidence to back up his assertion.

“There were no changes in the vote. Zero. It is not feasible to change any vote “Merrill informed me. This is a condensed version of the information.