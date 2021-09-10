GOP Issues Fake Pence Email, Claiming 2020 Election Is a “Contested Takeover,” Then Apologizes.

The National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) sent out a fundraising email that referred to the 2020 race as a “contested takeover,” signed by former Vice President Mike Pence, but he did not endorse the wording.

On January 6, the day the US Capitol was attacked, Pence defied former President Donald Trump’s pressure to not formally recognize the official election results. On January 20, the former vice president attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Pence claimed in June that he was “glad” to have certified the official election results early on January 7th.

However, on Thursday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which seeks to elect Republicans to the Senate, sent out an email in which Pence appeared to insinuate that the 2020 election results were not valid. “Since their contentious takeover, the Biden-Harris administration has unleashed a tidal wave of Left-wing ideas that threaten to obliterate the progress we’ve made toward a safer, more wealthy, and secure America,” the email stated. The email was initially reported on by Punchbowl News.

The email letter marked a significant shift from Pence’s previous stance on the 2020 race. The former vice president had not approved the email, according to an NRSC representative, who apologized.

“We appreciate Vice President Pence’s assistance in regaining control of the Senate. Due to a blunder on our part, a vendor sent the incorrect version of an email. In a response to Punchbowl News and This website, NRSC communications director Chris Hartline said, “It was not approved by Vice President Pence’s team, and we regret the error.”

A question concerning whether a clarification email was issued to GOP supporters was not answered by Hartline. This website reached out to Pence’s press team for more information, but did not receive a response right away.

Trump continues to allege without evidence that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor. “The 2020 election has the potential to be the most rigged in our country’s history. “It’s evident that the almost 75 MILLION patriots who voted for me agree,” Trump’s Save America PAC said in an email to supporters on Tuesday.

Prior to the certification of November’s election results on January 6, Trump frequently pressured Pence to refuse to recognize the results in an unlawful manner. This is a condensed version of the information.